Teen reportedly threatened unborn child

A Milford teenager was arrested after reportedly threatening an unborn child.

According to police, Joshua Armstrong, 18, of Wepawaug Drive, was the subject of a domestic violence call Aug. 14 at 1 p.m.

Police said Armstrong was charged with disorderly conduct and threatening, accused of threatening to harm the unborn child of a female inside the Wepawaug Drive home during the course of a verbal argument. Armstrong then grabbed the female by the collar of her shirt, police said.

Armstrong was released on a promise to appear in court Aug. 15.