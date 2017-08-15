Milford Mirror

Teen reportedly threatened unborn child

By Milford Mirror on August 15, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

A Milford teenager was arrested after reportedly threatening an unborn child.

According to police, Joshua Armstrong, 18, of Wepawaug Drive, was the subject of a domestic violence call Aug. 14 at 1 p.m.

Police said Armstrong was charged with disorderly conduct and threatening, accused of threatening to harm the unborn child of a female inside the Wepawaug Drive home during the course of a verbal argument. Armstrong then grabbed the female by the collar of her shirt, police said.

Armstrong was released on a promise to appear in court Aug. 15.

 

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Sexual assault reported at Foran High School
  2. Milford Police Reports: Sept. 2
  3. Milford Police Reports: September 17
  4. Man charged with stealing from homeless shelter volunteer

Tags: ,

Previous Post Obituary: James Robert (Bob) Lutz, 86, of Milford, formerly of Trumbull and Monroe Next Post Library hosts Solar Eclipse Viewing Party Aug. 21
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress