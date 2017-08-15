Obituary: James Robert (Bob) Lutz, 86, of Milford, formerly of Trumbull and Monroe

James Robert (Bob) Lutz, age 86, of Milford and previously of Trumbull and Monroe, passed away August 14, 2017 at Regency Health and Rehabilitation Center in Wallingford, CT.

Mr. Lutz was born in Riverhead, NY to the late James and Germaine Lutz.

He graduated from La Salle Military Academy, attended Fairfield University and received his B.S. in Accounting at Bryant College. Mr. Lutz was an internal auditor for the Town of Trumbull for many years.

An active member of his community, he was a member of the American Legion Post # 141, Charter and Life member of the Trumbull Center Lions Club, member of the Knights of Columbus, the Trumbull Credit Union and the Board of Finance. He was also a Cub Master and a volunteer for United Way. He was an Army veteran during the Korean Conflict.

Mr. Lutz was predeceased by his beloved wife, Valerie Cunette Lutz.

Survivors include his four children, Mark Lutz (Laurene Basso) of Monroe, Cynthia Mihalchick (Joseph) of Greer, S.C., Kristin O’Connor (William) of Milford, and Elizabeth Retzlaff (Brian) of Meriden; his sister, Germaine Hinkle of Southbury; his brother, Arno Lutz (Mary) of Santa Rosa, FL; eight grandchildren, Zack, Colby, Molly, Kelsey, Kacy, Kalista, Dylan and Ashley and nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to attend his funeral services on Monday, Aug. 21, at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Rd. Trumbull. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 2-6 p.m., at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Legion, 1 Veterans Circle Trumbull, CT 06611. To leave an online condolence please visit mullinsfh.com.