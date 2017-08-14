Obituary: Catherine Ann LaBelle, 90, of Wagram, N.C.

Catherine Ann LaBelle, 90, of Wagram, N.C., wife of Robert Earl LaBelle, died Aug. 11.

Born on Feb. 3, 1927, in Milford, daughter of the late Alfred and Ester Farnworth.

Besides her husband, she is survived by children, Richard LaBelle of Milford, Robert LaBelle of Kings Mountain, N.C., Barbara Walters of Wagram, N.C., and Carol Larson of Atlanta, Ga., seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Also predeceased by brother, Alfred Farnworth Jr., and many cousins and nephews.

Graveside service: Thursday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m., Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford. Calling hours: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 7-9 p.m., Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford.

Memorial contributions: charity of one’s choice.