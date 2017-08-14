Milford Mirror

Obituary: Catherine Ann LaBelle, 90, of Wagram, N.C.

By Milford Mirror on August 14, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Catherine Ann LaBelle, 90, of Wagram, N.C., wife of Robert Earl LaBelle, died Aug. 11.

Born on Feb. 3, 1927, in Milford, daughter of the late Alfred and Ester Farnworth. 

Besides her husband, she is survived by children, Richard LaBelle of Milford, Robert LaBelle of Kings Mountain, N.C., Barbara Walters of Wagram, N.C., and Carol Larson of Atlanta, Ga., seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Also predeceased by brother, Alfred Farnworth Jr., and many cousins and nephews.

Graveside service: Thursday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m., Kings Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford. Calling hours: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 7-9 p.m., Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford.

Memorial contributions: charity of one’s choice.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post City applies for grant to fund library renovations
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress