Obituary: Robert G. Reeves, 91, of Milford

Robert G. Reeves, 91, of Milford, director of Logistics Management/Support with AVCO Lycoming/Textron, husband of the late Joan Reeves, died Aug. 13.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Oct. 27, 1925 to the late William and Viola Reeves; U.S. Army-Air Force; safe boating and navigation instructor; education officer and US Power Squadron commander.

Survived by three children, Linda Knablin (Kevin) of Milford, William Reeves (Michele) of Simpsonville, S.C., and Robert C. Reeves (Lynette) of Wayzata Minn., sister, Nancy Komenda of Otego, N.Y., eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Also predeceased by sister, June Reeves.

Services: Thursday, Aug. 17, noon, St. Mary Church, 70 Gulf St., Milford. Burial will follow in King’s Highway Cemetery, 271 Cherry St., Milford. Calling hours: Thursday, Aug. 17, 10:15-11:15 a.m., Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford.