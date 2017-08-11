Greenwich Cardinals celebrate with Wish Kid Ben

Greenwich’s Ben McFadden is heading to Seattle for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and, a group of Greenwich Cardinals helped him celebrate on Thursday afternoon.
Make-A-Wish Connecticut, with the support of Greenwich-based Splash Car Wash, is flying Ben and his family out to Seattle to meet Russell Wilson, quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks. On Monday, Aug. 14, Ben and his family will be picked up in a limo, fly JetBlue to Seattle and then visit the Seahawks’s facility. He will receive a team jersey, meet Wilson and attend the preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Make-A-Wish held a “Wish Delivery” party Thursday at the Cos Cobber. Greenwich High School Football Coach John Marinelli and players, both past and present, attended the party to surprise Ben. Coach Marinelli presented Ben with two Cardinals’ jerseys — both home and away— that featured Ben’s name and no. 1 on the back. Ben became close with the Greenwich Cardinals last fall, after interviewing the captains on HAN Network’s FCIAC Tailgate.
HAN’s Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman attended the event, capturing Ben’s message of thanks to Make-A-Wish and the Greenwich Cardinals. He also made some predictions for the fall season. Watch below:
Ben’s wish was made been possible with the support of Splash Car Wash — through the nonprofit’s “Adopt-A-Wish” program.
“We have a special relationship with Make-A-Wish and to be involved in this wish in our own hometown is really exciting,” Splash CEO Mark J. Curtis said.
Splash’s 18 locations also donated a portion of all car wash proceeds to Make-A-Wish Connecticut on World Wish Day.
“It’s a great way to raise awareness about what Make-A-Wish does and how it changes and influences the lives of these kids and their families,” Curtis said of donating.
Make-Wish Connecticut grants wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions. Learn how you can help at ct.wish.org.