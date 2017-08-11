Sen. Murphy takes second walk across state

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) will embark on his second “Walk Across Connecticut,” taking to the streets and dirt roads to listen to and get feedback from Connecticut residents. Murphy will begin his walk in Killingly on Sunday morning, and walk 103 miles through 21 towns over the next five days. He will hold a series of pop-up town halls each day along his route where he will hear firsthand from Connecticut residents about a variety of topics. Members of the public are invited to attend Murphy’s town halls.
Murphy is planning the following pop-up town hall meetings. Timing is approximate.
Day 1: Willimantic Town Hall
WHEN: Sunday, August 13th at 5:30pm
WHERE: Eastern Connecticut State University
Fine Arts Instructional Center
Concert Hall
83 Windham Street
Willimantic, CT
Day 2: Portland Town Hall
WHEN: Monday, August 14th at 6:30pm
WHERE: YMCA Camp Ingersoll
Outdoor Amphitheater
94 Camp Ingersoll Road
Portland, CT
Day 3: Waterbury Town Hall
WHEN: Tuesday, August 15th at 7pm
WHERE: Chase Elementary School
Gym
40 Woodtick Road
Waterbury, CT
Day 4: Newtown Town Hall
WHEN: Wednesday, August 16th at 6:30pm
WHERE: Edmond Town Hall
Gym
45 Main Street
Newtown, CT
Day 5: End of Walk Picnic in Danbury
WHEN: Thursday, August 17th at 12pm
WHERE: Rogers Park
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury, CT