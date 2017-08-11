Sen. Murphy takes second walk across state

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) will embark on his second “Walk Across Connecticut,” taking to the streets and dirt roads to listen to and get feedback from Connecticut residents. Murphy will begin his walk in Killingly on Sunday morning, and walk 103 miles through 21 towns over the next five days. He will hold a series of pop-up town halls each day along his route where he will hear firsthand from Connecticut residents about a variety of topics. Members of the public are invited to attend Murphy’s town halls.

Murphy is planning the following pop-up town hall meetings. Timing is approximate.

Day 1: Willimantic Town Hall

WHEN: Sunday, August 13th at 5:30pm

WHERE: Eastern Connecticut State University

Fine Arts Instructional Center

Concert Hall

83 Windham Street

Willimantic, CT

Day 2: Portland Town Hall

WHEN: Monday, August 14th at 6:30pm

WHERE: YMCA Camp Ingersoll

Outdoor Amphitheater

94 Camp Ingersoll Road

Portland, CT

Day 3: Waterbury Town Hall

WHEN: Tuesday, August 15th at 7pm

WHERE: Chase Elementary School

Gym

40 Woodtick Road

Waterbury, CT

Day 4: Newtown Town Hall

WHEN: Wednesday, August 16th at 6:30pm

WHERE: Edmond Town Hall

Gym

45 Main Street

Newtown, CT

Day 5: End of Walk Picnic in Danbury

WHEN: Thursday, August 17th at 12pm

WHERE: Rogers Park

21 Memorial Drive

Danbury, CT