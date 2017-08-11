Milford Mirror

Sen. Murphy takes second walk across state

By Milford Mirror on August 11, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy on his first state walk last year as he passed through downtown Milford.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) will embark on his second “Walk Across Connecticut,” taking to the streets and dirt roads to listen to and get feedback from Connecticut residents. Murphy will begin his walk in Killingly on Sunday morning, and walk 103 miles through 21 towns over the next five days. He will hold a series of pop-up town halls each day along his route where he will hear firsthand from Connecticut residents about a variety of topics. Members of the public are invited to attend Murphy’s town halls.

Murphy is planning the following pop-up town hall meetings. Timing is approximate.

Day 1: Willimantic Town Hall

WHEN:            Sunday, August 13th at 5:30pm

WHERE:          Eastern Connecticut State University

                    Fine Arts Instructional Center

                    Concert Hall

                    83 Windham Street

                    Willimantic, CT

Day 2: Portland Town Hall

WHEN:          Monday, August 14th at 6:30pm

WHERE:        YMCA Camp Ingersoll

                    Outdoor Amphitheater

                        94 Camp Ingersoll Road

                        Portland, CT

Day 3: Waterbury Town Hall

WHEN:          Tuesday, August 15th at 7pm

WHERE:            Chase Elementary School

                          Gym

                         40 Woodtick Road

                          Waterbury, CT

Day 4: Newtown Town Hall

WHEN:          Wednesday, August 16th at 6:30pm

WHERE:            Edmond Town Hall

                          Gym

                          45 Main Street

                         Newtown, CT

Day 5: End of Walk Picnic in Danbury

WHEN:          Thursday, August 17th at 12pm

WHERE:            Rogers Park

                          21 Memorial Drive

                          Danbury, CT

 

