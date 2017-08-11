Milford Mirror

Firefighters hold mass casualty drill at Wasson Field Friday

By Milford Mirror on August 11, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

The Milford Fire Department will hold a mass casualty response drill on Friday morning at Wasson field.

The drill will start around 8 a.m. It will be a modified drill, not a full-scale exercise as others have been in the past.

 

 

