Obituary: Patricia Ann Slavin Crocco, 75, of Milford

By Milford Mirror on August 10, 2017 in Obituaries

Patricia Ann Slavin Crocco, 75, of Milford, died Aug. 6, in Milford Hospital.

Born on April 26, 1942, in Schenectady, N.Y.

Survived by daughters, Dawnmarie Crocco and Maria Crocco (Derrick MacGregor), all of Milford, grandchildren, Anthony L. Pieger and Chance Wassmer, and their dads, James R. Pieger, Dan Wassmer, many brothers and sisters-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Predeceased by former husband, Ernie Crocco, parents, John “Tom” Slavin and Marie Fusillo Slavin, and pets, Barney and Kitty.

Visiting hours: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 5-7 p.m., Smith Funeral Home, 135 N Broad St., Milford. Services: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 10:30 a.m., St. Mary’s Church, Gulf St., Milford. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions: R.O.A.R., c/o Webster Bank, 100 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460.

