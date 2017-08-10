Obituary: Edna Mae Kaimer, 105, of Milford

Edna Mae Kaimer, age 105, longtime resident of Milford and widow of Earl M. Kaimer, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday July 4th, 2017 at Milford Health Care Center.

Born in Bridgeport, CT on May 17, 1912, she was the daughter of Carl and Natalie Hallstrom.

She graduated from Milford High School in 1931, attended St John’s Pediatric Hospital School of Nursing in New York City and later worked caring for premature babies. She married Earl in 1936, enjoying 54 years of wedded life before his passing.

Edna cared greatly for her loved ones and has passed down the family ravioli recipe for future generations to enjoy. She remained very active in her later years, belonging to and serving several senior citizens groups in Milford. She was an avid reader, with mysteries being her favorite. She recently celebrated her 105th birthday, with Mayor Blake proclaiming May 17th as Edna Kaimer Day in the city of Milford.

Survivors include her beloved daughter, Edna Pavlowski of Milford, her dear son, Earl ‘Bud’ Kaimer (Ursula) of Port Charlotte, FL, 4 grandchildren, Linda Cable (Chris), Katheryn Jackson, Sandra Pavlowski and Bretta McCluggage, 5 great-grandchildren, Heather Cable (Andrew Fake), Brian Cable, James Jackson III, Madison and William McCluggage, 3 great-great-grandsons, Sawyer, Reed and Beckett and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Hallstrom and her sister, Natalie Kurz.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, August 26th, at 2 p.m., at St Peter’s Episcopal Church, 71 River St. Milford CT.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beth-El Center, 90 New Haven Avenue Milford, CT 06460 or online at www.bethelmilford.org.