Man charged with sex assault after bumping into women at mall

August 8, 2017

                                 Jose Luis Sahagun

Police arrested a New Haven man at the Milford mall Aug. 5 for allegedly bumping into women inappropriately and even grabbing one woman.

According to a police report, police were called to the Connecticut Post Mall Aug. 5 at about 5:30 p.m. A woman told police that while shopping with her six-year-old child at a mall kiosk, a man bumped into her. When she turned around she noticed there was no reason for the man to have bumped her, but she didn’t pay too much attention to the situation. Shortly after, the man once again bumped into her, this time more forcefully and grabbed her buttocks, she told police.

The woman turned around and believed the man purposefully bumped into her with his penis. The woman then kept an eye on the man as he moved through the mall and watched him interact with other unknowing females in the same manner, police said.

Mall security was contacted and kept an eye on the man until police arrived and arrested the man, Jose Luis Sahagun, 26, of 512 Ferry Street, New Haven.

Sahagun was charged with sexual assault and risk of injury. He was held on a $2,500 bond to appear in Milford Court on Aug. 7.

