Obituary: Thomas Edward “TJ” Jakubisyn, 76, of Milford

By Milford Mirror on August 7, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Thomas Edward “TJ” Jakubisyn, 76, of Milford, owner of TJ’s Package store in downtown Milford, died Aug. 4, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Son of the late Edward and Frances Dymarczyk Jakubisyn; U.S. Navy veteran.

Survived by son, Walter E. Jakubisyn and fiancé, Robin Lentz of Meriden, daughter, Laura Jakubisyn Black and husband, Dr. Craig Black of Dallas, Texas and their mother, Margaret Barrett of West Haven, brother, Joseph Jakubisyn and wife, Maureen Jakubisyn of Wallingford, niece, Denise Jakubisyn, grandson, Tyler Jakubisyn and fiancé Kelly Ann Corbett and granddaughters, Meghan Boudreau, Katherine and Emily Hausler, their mother, Doreen Boudreau Hausler and her husband, David Hausler and great-grandson, Jaxson Phakusonh.

Services: Friday, Aug. 11, 10:30 a.m., St. Mary Church, 70 Gulf St., Milford. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery, 280 Derby Ave., West Haven. Calling hours: Thursday, Aug. 10, 4-8 p.m., Cody-White Funeral Home, Milford.

