A local family is looking for their lost dog, Geno, a black and white lab/Chi mix who was last seen Aug. 5 behind Sensitive Care and Fitness Edge on Old Gate Lane.

His family said Geno, who is 23 pounds and 18 months old, snuck through a fence while at daycare.

If anyone spots Geno they are asked to call 203-415-7484 or 401-580-9236, and not to chase Geno because he will run.