St. Joseph High School new host for annual Diocesan Youth Rally

The annual Fan the Fire Youth Rally will be moving to a new location this year at St. Joseph High School in Trumbull. The event, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., is a day of prayer, fun and inspiration for young people. More than 350 attendees are expected.

“Building on the great work of St. Rose of Lima, which created and hosted the event for 11 years, the Diocese of Bridgeport hopes to take this rally to new heights,” said Evan Psencik, coordinator of youth and young adults programs. All young people throughout the diocese in grades 8 through 12 are invited to attend, he said.

Bishop Frank Caggiano will deliver the morning keynote talk and Dom Quaglia, a nationally known Catholic speaker and former LifeTeen youth minister will speak in the afternoon session.

The program also includes uplifting worship music led by Catholic artist Sarah Kroger, opportunities for reconciliation, breakout and reflection sessions, and a Eucharistic focus with Adoration and Mass.

Psencik said that two new and unique aspects of the day will be a service project sponsored by the Catholic Service Corps, called CRS Helping Hands, where young people will pack food to be shipped overseas to our brothers and sisters in need and the Diocesan Youth Choir, C4Y, leading song at the closing Mass.

Fan the Fire is being sponsored by the Faith Formation Office and the diocesan Leadership Institute.

To register, go online to dob-youth.com/fan-the-fire-youth-rally/. Questions and press inquiries can be directed to Evan Psencik at 203-416-1649 or [email protected]

St Joseph High School strives to be the premier college preparatory school in Southern Connecticut. The school provides a learning environment that embraces the Gospel values of the Roman Catholic faith and promotes a commitment to family and community. The School prepares our young women and young men to realize their potential, helps them to excel in higher education, and provides a foundation to guide them throughout their lives. www.sjcadets.org.