Pantochino presents ‘Urinetown, The Musical’ this weekend

Pantochino Teen Theatre will present the hilarious musical satire, “Urinetown, The Musical” by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis for three performances, Aug. 11-13 at the Milford Center for the Arts on Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford. The show features thirty-two local young actors from 12 to 17 years old in a production sponsored by The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation.

With music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann and book by Greg Kotis, “Urinetown, The Musical” was winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Obie Awards and won the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical in 2001.

“We’re thrilled to share this exciting musical with these young actors,” said director Bert Bernardi. “Our Teen Theatre is one of our most popular programs and continues to grow and evolve.”

This will be the company’s first full-length, two act musical.

“Urinetown, The Musical” is a hilarious tale of greed, corruption, love, and revolution in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides he’s had enough, and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom.

The cast includes young actors from Milford, Monroe, Fairfield, Stratford, Shelton, Bethany, Orange and Branford.

Performances of “Urinetown, The Musical” are Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 13 at 2 p.m.. All tickets are $10 and available online at pantochino.com.