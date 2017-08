ArtsinCT, a Milford based theater group, will present Broadway musical Hairspray by Marc O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan Aug. 10 and 11 at Jonathan Law High School, 20 Lansdale Ave., 7 p.m.

Featuring Summer as Edna, Lisa Wilson as Motormouth, Gabby Christopher as Tracy. Directed by Charley McAfee, and featuring a live band.

Purchase tickets at www.artsinct.org/hairspraytix.

The production is brought to you by Arts in CT Corporation, a nonprofit organization.