Valerie Hiller Receives Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award

Each spring, Stetson University announces the recipients of the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award at the Undergraduate Awards and Recognition Ceremony. At the ceremony on May 12, Valerie Hiller, a Jonathan Law graduate with the Class of 2013, was called to the podium to accept this honor.

The award is presented by the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Foundation and Stetson to only two members of each graduating class whose personal example and influence throughout the campus best exemplify the noblest human qualities.

Hiller was nominated for this award by members of Stetson’s faculty and fellow students as a member of the graduating class who will represent to the world the finest values that Stetson nurtures.

The Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award was created more than 100 years ago to honor Sullivan’s life of service to others and is generally considered among the highest recognition given to graduating seniors. It is given at many universities to recognize individuals whose “nobility of character and dedication to service set them apart as examples for others.”

“I am honored to receive the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award and I am deeply humbled to know that I was nominated based on my character and commitment to serving the community,” Hiller said. “I am excited to begin teaching at Amistad Academy Middle School in New Haven after graduation and to continue making a difference.”

Hiller graduated from Stetson University with a major in elementary dducation and a cumulative GPA of 3.92. She has worked over 800 hours in the Volusia County schools, teaching and tutoring on a daily basis.

She helped lead a program called “The Beautiful Movement,” which is geared toward promoting positive self esteem in middle school and high school girls.

Hiller has also used her Spanish minor to translate for many events at the local elementary schools.

Hiller will be teaching math at Amistad Academy Middle School and will be pursuing a graduate degree in middle school mathematics education.