Adam Antonini pitches Flanagan Associates to title

Flanagan Associates defeated the New Rochelle (N.Y.) Robins, 5-2, to capture the National Amateur Baseball Federation Northeast Regional championship at Quigley Stadium on Sunday.

With semifinal victories, both Flanagan and New Rochelle earned berths in the NABF Major Division World Series in Battle Creek (Mich.), running Thursday, Aug. 10 through Sunday, Aug. 13.

Adam Antonini of Milford pitched a nine-inning complete game for Flanagan Associates in the title game.

The Robins out of the Westchester Baseball Association, defeated Western Massachusetts Tri-County League’s Cages Baseball Club from North Adams, 3-2 in 10 innings, to gain a spot in the finals.

Flanagan Associates, the West Haven Twilight League champions, defeated Twilight League rival Columbus Auto Body, 8-6, in its semifinal.

Mike Tamsin had a home run, two doubles and two singles to lead Flanagan Associates’ 17-hit attack.

Joe Poletsky had four hits and three RBIs.

Flanagan Associates scored a run in the fifth inning and three in the sixth to overcome a 6-3 deficit.

Tamsin’s two-run home run tied the game at 6, before Poletsky singled home Mike DeMartino who had doubled with the go-ahead tally.

DeMartino had doubled to open the fifth and scored on Mike Olszyk’s two-out single to make it a two-run game.

Columbus Auto Body put four hits together to open the top of the fourth, including Mike Najmowicz’ three-run homer to go on top 5-3.

Andrew Scully drove in Ryan Zahornacky (single) later in the frame.

Columbus Auto Body scored in its first at bat after loading the bases with no outs in the book.

Scully’s fielder’s choice grounder, well played by Poletsky at third drove home the run.

Flanagan Associates pitcher Matt Alicki from Milford, starting his second game in three days, left the other two runners stranded.

Tamsin doubled in his first at bat in the first inning and came around on Poletsky’s double to tie things at 1.

Steve Cochrane was the catalyst for Flanagan Associates when it scored three times in the bottom of the second.

Cochrane made Columbus Auto Body starter Axel DeJesus throw 10 pitches, before he hustled out an infield single on the 11th pitch of the at bat.

C.J. Caprio then singled over the bag at second, with Cochrane beating the force attempt.

He went to third on Dave Jermine’s grounder to Tom Carroll at first and scored on a wild pitch.

Tamsin then singled Caprio home for a 3-1 lead.

Flanagan Associates tacked on an insurance run in the eighth inning on singles from Jermine, Ramsin and Poletsky (RBI).

Mike Concato got the win by throwing one-run ball in six innings of relief.