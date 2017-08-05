The 4th annual Hoops for the Troops Basketball Clinic will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Parsons Gym in Milford.

The Parsons Gym is located at 70 West River Street in Milford, behind the government administrative building.

Clinic organizer Joe Meade, is the Director of Hoopskills Basketball and is currently a college scout for the NBA’s Utah Jazz with over 25 years of coaching experience.

The clinic is for boys and girls age 6-15 and the cost is $25 per player.

Players can register and pay online at hoopskillsbasketball.com.

All proceeds will go to United for the Troops (unitedforthetroops.org) a 501 C3 non-profit organization that sends care packages to U.S soldiers serving overseas.

The clinic activities are run by volunteer coaches from the local high schools and colleges and will include plenty of contests, raffles and prizes.

Enrollment is limited to the first 80 paid registrations and each player will get a red, white and blue basketball.

All participants are asked to write a letter to a soldier that are included in the care packages sent overseas by United for the Troops.

For more information visit the website or contact Meade [email protected]