Home runs lift Flanagan’s to win in NABF Regionals

Mike DeMartino led off the 10th inning with a home run to break a 3-3 tie and Flanagan Associates defeated Jamco from Buffalo (N.Y.), 5-3, in the opening round of the National Amateur Baseball Federation Regional Tournament at Quigley Stadium in West Haven on Friday.

Flanagan, the West Haven Twilight League champions, advances to play the New Rochelle (N.Y.) Robins today at 7 at Quigley Stadium in the second round of group play.

Jamco, out of MUNY AAA, met Columbus Auto Body out of the Twilight League in the afternoon.

Columbus qualified for the NABF tourney by winning the Bob Greenwood Tournament title.

Flanagan Associates, Jamco and the Robins are in Group A.

Champlain Mariners (Vt.), Cages Baseball Club of North Adams (Mass.) and Columbus Auto Body are in Group B.

Cages defeated Champlain, 11-0, in its opener.

The winners of Group A and the runner-up in Group B will meet in nine-inning semifinals on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Quigley Stadium.

The Group B winner and the Group A runner-up will meet at 12 p.m. Saturday at Whitey Piurek Field (West Haven High).

The nine-inning championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Quigley Stadium.

DeMartino blast deep over the high fence in right field made a winner out of Mike Olszyk, the third pitcher used by coach Len Calandro.

Anthony Capozziello restarted the inning with a single and stole second.

Olszyk’s swinging bunt put two runners aboard for Steve Cochrane, who took the score to 5-3 with Flanagan’s 11th hit of the game.

Olszyk had came on with a runner on base after a walk, and got out of the jam to extend the game.

Olszyk had given Flanagan’s a 3-2 lead with a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning.

Joe Poletsky had opened the frame with a single off Jamco right-hander Corey Paige, who threw 164 pitches in his complete-game performance.

Before Olszyk home run to right, Paige had allowed Flanagan’s to put the leadoff runner on base four four consecutive innings without allowing a run.

Jamco scored an unearned run off Flanagan’s starter Matt Alicki in the bottom of the first inning.

Kyle Sherman and Ryan McCormick (bunt up the third base line) had singles, and Sherman scored on a misplayed ground ball off the bat of Brian Barry.

Alicki enticed a double play ball to Dave Jermine, with shortstop C.J. Caprio, turning the 4-6-3 twin killing to leave a runner at third.

Jermine began another 4-6-3 double play to end the second, as he erased Tom LaCongo, who had singled with one out.

Jamco put three hits together to open the sixth to tie the game on Barry’s single over the first base bag.

Mike Concato came on in relief.

Mike Tolsman sacrifice fly gave Jamco the lead, but Caprio gloved Matt Ruggerio’s grounder stepped on the base and fired to first for Flanagan’s third double play.

Flanagan’s Matt Tamsin’s double off the fence in right scored Chris Ramos, who had come in to pinch run at second base for Caprio.

Caprio had worked out an eight-pitch free pass and Jermine bunted him into scoring position.

Jamco’s Matt Wietlespach opened the home 10th with a double to left field.

Olszyk retired the next two batters, one on his third strikeout, before Tolsman walked to put the tying run on base.

Tamsin smothered Ruggerio’s grounder to first and stepped on the bag for the last out.