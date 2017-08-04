At the Senior Center this month …

The following events are taking place at the Milford Senior Center in August:

MANAGING YOUR WOUNDS

Come and learn a practical approach to managing wounds and what to look for, how to care for them, and when to seek medical advice at a presentation at the Milford Senior Center 9 Jepson Drive, Tuesday, August 8 at 1:00 p.m. The presentation will be led by Christina Newton, Program Director and Janice Mezick, RN Clinical Manager of the Advanced Wound Care Center at Milford Hospital. 203 877-5131 for additional information.

SHOWTIME

Johnny Layne, a local performer will be offering soft ballads of the 60’s, Wednesday, August 9 at 12:30 p.m.at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive. 203 877-5131.

STAYCATION- VACATIONS

Al Strong, from Visit Ct., will provide fun places in Connecticut that are right here in our own state, Thursday, August 10 at 1:00 p.m. at the Milford Senior Center 9 Jepson Drive. 203 877-5131.for additional information.

AARP SAFE DRIVING CLASS

An AARP Safe Driving Class will be offered Wednesday, August 16, 9:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive. You may call Nat Rosenberg at 203 795-6159 to register.

RHYTHM AND MUSIC

Brian Gillie will perform music, rhythm and mischief at a program Wednesday, August 16, 12:30 p.m. at the Milford Senior Center 9 Jepson Drive. Jazz to Broadway favorites will add complete enjoyment during this performance. 203 877-5131 for details.

MOVIE MATINEE

Friday, August 18 at 1:00 p.m. the movie “Lion” will be seen at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive. 203 877-5131.

PET PARTNERS

Milford resident, Joanne Walsh will be presenting a discussion on Pet Partners and introduce one of her two “teammate” dogs, Phoebe or Rover. Those who have ever enjoyed pet ownership is aware of the amazing human-animal bond that can develop. Pet Partners had 15,000 registered teams that performed 3,000,000 visits last year in hospitals, nursing homes, schools, airports, camps and other locations. An interesting presentation is planned Monday, August 21 at 1:00 p.m. at the Milford Senior Center. 203 877-5131 for additional information.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE KIM ROSE TO VISIT MILFORD SENIOR CENTER

State Representative Kim Rose will be attending a discussion on legislation and the State Budget during the 2017 legislative session, Wednesday, August 23 at 1:00 p.m. at the Milford Senior Center 9 Jepson Drive.You may call Program Director Amanda Berry at 203 877-5131 for additional information.

MEDICARE 101

An educational presentation on Medicare, Part A and B, Part D options, the Advantage Plan and Supplements will take place at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Thursday, August 24 at 1:00 p.m. You may call Program Director Amanda Berry at 203 877-5131 for additional information.

SUPER BINGO

Super Bingo at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, Monday, August 28 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a lunch break 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. 203 877-5131