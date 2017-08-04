Foran graduates announce their chosen colleges

Of the 223 recent graduates from Foran High School, 205 will continue their education.

Of those 170 will enroll in four-year colleges, 30 students will enroll in two-year colleges and four will enter technical or trade schools. Five students will enter the military.

Following is the list of graduates and the schools they plan to attend:

Albany College of Pharmacy: Nicole Gemignani; Albertus Magnus College: Nicholas Foell, Emily Hartlett, Quinn Oliver, Nathaniel Ross and Angelo Simonelli; Averett University: Tyler Tanych; Becker College: Erick Geoffrion; Bentley University: Mark Fitzpatrick and Paul Homorodean; Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania: Sydney Ellis; Boston University: James Cronin; Bryant University: Keith Harlow, Maeve Kiley and Meghan Sengstacken; Central Connecticut State University: Michael Carroll and Anthony Labozzo; Champlain College: Kyle Anderson, Joshua Henderson and Hannah Mata; Colorado State University: Christopher Saltus; Curry College: Rylee Doheny and Ryan Fortier; Delaware Valley University: Shannon Sanders; DeSales University: Julia Astram; Drexel University: Kyle Cohen; Eastern Connecticut State University: Emily Casey, Molly Champagne, Kayla Coppola, Ryan Enders, Nicholas Foss, Petro Ivaskevych, Sarah Luzzi, Lauren Notholt and Alexa O’Sullivan; Emmanuel College: Charles Joy; Fairfield University: Francesca Giannattasio; Flagler College: Samuel Carroll and Vitina Mastrianni; Florida Atlantic University: Anthony Turlis; Florida Gulf Coast University: Kevin Kwalek and Alexander Ricci; Fordham University: Ashlinn Casey, Kristina Lazdauskas and Sydney Taylor; Franciscan University of Steubenville: Elizabeth Galaburri; Full Sail University: Colton Taylor; Georgia Institute of Technology: Olivia Steigbigel; Hofstra University: Raquel Guimaraes; James Madison University: Kalysta Contaras; Johnson & Wales University: William Panzella and Michael Stoto; Le Moyne College: Kennedy Cole; LIM College: Michelle Brunson; Marist College: Christopher Petrucelli and Brittney Sicotte; Marymount Manhattan College: Erin Greene; Mississippi State University: Christopher Pellegrino; New York University: Jessie Coleman; Nichols College: Ryan Griffin; Norfolk State University: Milani Gray; Northeastern University: Andrew Hiza; Pace University: Kelly Kuryla and Alexis Utz; Pennsylvania State University: Parker Callahan; Purchase College-SUNY: Cody Hennequin; Quinnipiac University: Kyra Angilieri, Morgan Pastir and Caroline Ruocco; Rutgers University: Elijah Moretti; Sacred Heart University: Jonathan Carpenter, Ashley Giacobbe, Taylor Lambiase, Ariel Magowan, Jessica McQuade and Brianna Troia;

Salve Regina University: Allison Jezierny; Southern Connecticut State University: Nicole Barbaresi, Kylie Carino, Theodore DeBoise, Andrew Elmer, Troy Gallipoli, Casey Glennon, Joshua Huebner, Christopher Iacobellis, Genevieve Jaser, Kaitlyn Johnson, Desiree Lazo, Viktoria Notholt , Caitlyn Parisi, Geremy Rodriguez, Gillian Saldaris, Sean Smith, Kimberly Travia and Nicolas Vollano; Southern New Hampshire University: Jack Ardrey, Nicholas Hartley, Austin Jennings and Amanda Mendillo; Southern Vermont College: David Payne; State University of New York at Albany: Steven Bell; Suffolk University: Juliana Tuozzola; SUNY College at Cobleskill: Richard Beres; The New School: Julia Brunson; The Ohio State University: Steven Lynch; The University of Alabama: Lance DiNatale, Michael Leson, Monica Malangone and Cassondra Zak; University of Bridgeport: Francesca Faura and Peter Ljuljdjurovic; University of Connecticut: Ezekiel Barnhill, Annika Benedetti, Sania Bibi, Emirhan Cakir, Adrian Ciccaglione, Zinnia Hall, Rochelle Holness, Ethan Jorgensen, Ava Kovlakas, Justin Lanese, Carly Malesky, Courtney Marren, Hannah Pouliot, Michael Sciuto, Kimberly Simko, Steven Soerensen, Lily Stiffler, Isabella Teixeira, Ryan Young and Nicholas Zavaglia; The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill: Gino Esposito and John Lickteig; University of Hartford: Andre Vella; University of Kentucky: Bailey Garfield and Marissa Stoto; University of Maine: Taylor Patton; University of Maryland, College Park: Pierce Klein; University of Massachusetts – Boston: Ethan Barry; University of New Hampshire at Durham: Sarah Fitzgerald and Lily Muir; University of New Haven: James Alfano, Dylan Attolino, Garrett Edgeworth, Nicole Eschweiler, Samantha Goncalves, Brett Huber, Matthew Kozek, Matthew Krempa, Kyle Lang, Taylor Lee, Kyla LoPresti, Douglas McLenithan, Nicholas Milewski, Brianna Rembert, and Nicolette Simone; University of Rhode Island: Hannah DeSousa, Alyssa Fameli, Christopher Goglia, Samantha Hoyt, Alexandra Iannotti and Colby Stuart; University of Santo Tomas, Phillipines: Emmanuel Asinas; Wartburg College: Michael Ross; West Virginia University: Ryan Brenes; Western Connecticut State University: Jonathan Elmer and William Higgins; Western New England University: Andrew Preiss; Annie Sinisgalli and Zachary Tavitian; Worcester Polytechnic Institute: Sydney Messey.

Those students entering two-year colleges in Connecticut include:

Gateway Community College: Gabrielle Benoit, Ryan Cleary, Owen Collins, Christopher Edmond, Jeffrey Edmond; Jonathan Fraleigh, Hasan Gon, Alexander June, Sean Kelly; Lorenna LaPorte, Trygve Lund, Allison Macisco, Alexander O’Brien, Nicholas Pach, Ilayda Pehlivan; Julia Polizzo and Kayla Volosin; Housatonic Community College: Joshua Amos; Benjamin Cook; Calvin Foreman; Nicholas Justus, Kiara Kanlong; Kyle Lieff; Jaicy Mercado; Rebecca Morse; Nelson Perez; Kaitlin Poznick, Jake Strom and Aleiya Vasquez; Naugatuck Valley Community College: Zachary Paquet

Students attending technical or trade schools include:

Emergency Medical Technician Training: Albert Franke; Make-Up Designory, NY: Brandon Comacho; New England Institute of Technology: Christopher Cofer

Those students entering the Armed Services:

United States Army: Briana Ebert and Thomas Rotzal

United States Marines: Andrue Rosado

United States Navy: Christopher Pudill and Samuel Thompson