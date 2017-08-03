Obituary: Harold “Butch” Thurston McDonald, 73, of Milford

Harold “Butch” Thurston McDonald, 73, of Milford, owner of a service station in Milford, husband of Janice Zandri McDonald, died Aug. 2.

Born on Jan. 8, 1944 , in New York City, son of Betty McDonald and the late Harold McDonald.

Besides his wife and mother, survivors include two daughters, Jill McDonald Aronin (Matthew) and Amy McDonald Storz (Michael), four grandchildren, Andrew, Colin, Gavin and Ava, brother, David and his two cats, Blackie and Sophie.

Services: Tuesday, Aug. 8, 7 p.m., Cody-White Funeral Home, Milford. Calling hours: Tuesday, Aug. 8, 4-7, funeral home.

Memorial contributions: Amer Zaiden, Yale Hematology Center, Smilow Cancer Center, 35 Park Street, North Pavilion 7th Floor, New Haven CT 06510.