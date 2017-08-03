Upcoming Milford events

Sidewalk sale

The Downtown Milford Business Association will hold a summer sidewalk sale Saturday, Aug. 5. Participating stores include The Gilded Lily, Duck Duck Goose, S.V. Decker, Fresh Salon, Galinas, Whispers, The Lovet Shop, The Canvas Patch, Island Time, Sophie Claire’s, Arciuolo’s, Howe’s, Vincent’s Jewelers, and Makeup Makeup.

Walnut Beach Fest

The 19th Annual Walnut Beach Festival, Sunday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. New location – Street Festival at Walnut Beach Center, Naugatuck Avenue and Broadway. Artists and crafters, music, entertainment, food court, shops and restaurants. Walnut Beach Music Festival 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Devon Rotary Pavilion at Walnut Beach. 11 a.m The Navels, 12:45 p.m. The Void, 2:30 p.m. Peter Lucibelli Band, 4 p.m. Pocket Full of Soul. Facebook.com/WalnutBeachAssociation. www.WalnutBeachAssociation.com.[email protected]

Vendor fair

Congregation Or Shalom in Orange is having a vendor/craft fair on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hairspray

The Broadway musical Hairspray by Marc O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan will be presented Aug. 10 and 11 at Jonathan Law High School, 20 Lansdale Ave., 7 p.m. Featuring Summer as Edna, Lisa Wilson as Motormouth, Gabby Christopher as Tracy. Directed by Charley McAfee, and featuring a live band. Purchase tickets at www.artsinct.org/hairspraytix. The production is brought to you by Arts in CT Corporation, a nonprofit organization.

Allman Brothers tribute

The Milford Performance Center in Milford welcomes The World’s Greatest Tribute to The Allman Brothers, Live at the Fillmore, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. at the Milford Performance Center, 53 West Main St., $25. Go to milfordperformancecenter.org.

SoundWaters cruises

The 80-foot Schooner SoundWaters will offer an educational excursion on Long Island Sound Friday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m., $38 for residents and $43 for non-residents. Campers will work together to raise sails, tie knots, make nautical crafts, haul in the trawl net, examine live creatures, and feel the thrill of steering a three-masted vessel. For more information or to register http://ow.ly/9IES30dUd3Z. Adults may be interested in a daytime cruise or a sunset cruise on either Aug. 18 or 19. These cruises are sponsored by the Milford Oyster Festival. For more information, https://www.milfordoysterfestival.com/index.php.

Oyster festival

The southern rock band Blackberry Smoke will headline this year’s Annual Milford Oyster Festival, which is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, in downtown Milford, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oyster Eve, the festival kick-off event, will be held on Friday, Aug. 18, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Lisman Landing. For more information visit milfordoysterfestival.com.

Trash and Treasure sale

Mary Taylor United Methodist Church is having its Trash and Treasures sale to coincide with the Milford Oyster Festival. It will be held at 168 Broad Street, across from the Milford Green from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 19. Treasures will be outside and in the church basement. There is a basket from the World Wars that held artillery shells, a never used retro 1975 coffee corner and other interesting vintage items. The Men’s Club will serve food starting at 8 a.m. with breakfast sandwiches and later hot dogs, hamburgers and french fries.

Superhero 5K

Join the Milford Prevention Council and The Woodruff Family YMCA’s 4th Annual Superhero 5K and Family Fun Day at 631 Orange Avenue in Milford (The Woodruff Family YMCA) on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon. The 5K event will help raise money to provide awareness education and substance use prevention programs for youth within the Milford community.

All ages are welcome to participate in a 5K race and a 1K obstacle course that will challenge all – plus new this year, the 5K course will be chip timed. There will be costume contest and parade, color toss, bounce house, a DJ, real life Superheroes, raffles and more. Onsite registration starts at 8 a.m. and the run begins at 9 a.m. Early Bird registration fee is $20 for adults (18 and over) and $10 for children (5-17) if registered by 8/28/17; and $25/adult or $15/child after 8/28. Children 4 years of age and younger are free. You may also register online at: https://www.lightboxreg.com/superhero-5k

Author luncheon

The Milford Hospital Auxiliary is sponsoring a Book and Author Luncheon to benefit Milford Hospital on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Mill River Country Club, 4567 Main St., Stratford. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for the 11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. event. Featured local authors are: Lenore Hammers – “Measure of Faith”; Jean Baur – “Joy unleashed”; Alan Del Monte – “Dance of the Masters,” and Ann Nyberg of Channel 8 news – “Remembering Katherine Hepburn” and “Slices of Life.” Cost is $50 per person. RSVP by Sept. 5 to the Auxiliary Office at Milford Hospital, 300 Seaside Avenue, Milford, CT 06460. Further information may be obtained by contacting the Auxiliary Office at 203-647-6654.

Church tag sale

St. Ann Church will hold a tag sale Sept. 23 and 24 at 501 Naugatuck Ave., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. From housewares, clothing, toys to furniture and more. For information call 203-874-0634.

Penny Lane Beatles tribute band returns

Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull, will be hosting a benefit concert in support of local food pantries/ministries on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will once again feature The Penny Lane Band, one of Connecticut’s premier Beatles tribute bands. The initial concert held in April was a virtual sell-out, and this time around, you will be able to request your favorite Beatles song(s) when you reserve your tickets.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors/teens, and $5 for children under the age of 12. Tickets may be reserved either in advance by phone 203-878- 7508 or via email: [email protected] , or purchased at the door the day of the show.

Non-perishable food donations will also be appreciated.