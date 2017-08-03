New manager, marketing director at mall

Centennial, owner of the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford, has named a two new executives: Kenneth G. Sterba has been named general manager and Kelly Frantz is the marketing director.

“We are pleased to welcome Kenneth and Kelly to the Centennial Team,” said Mark Thorsen, senior executive vice president of asset management for Centennial. “Our goal of providing the most vibrant, community-focused shopping, dining and entertainment will get a boost in Milford with the expertise and ideas that both of these skilled individuals will bring to the team.”

Sterba most recently served as general manager of Westfield Meriden, where he was responsible for all aspects of asset management for the property. Prior to that he held assistant general manager positions at Westfield Trumbull and Westfield Connecticut Post under the property’s prior management.

Frantz will oversee all mall events, facilitate communication and public relations initiatives, and work to promote the overall growth of the mall. She joins Centennial after five years with Collette Tours, where most recently she served as a senior partnership marketing associate, focused on developing partnerships with Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.