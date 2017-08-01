Obituary: Paul D. Smith Sr.

Deacon Paul D. Smith Sr., member of Messiah Baptist Church, retired truck driver for McLean Trucking Company, employed by Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, died July 28.

Born in Freeport, Long Island, N.Y. on March 7, 1926 to the late Frank Thomas Smith and Marie Alvera Mills Smith; U.S. Army.

Survived by six children, Walter Joseph, Kathleen Ann, Paul D. Jr, Aaron Michael, Belinda Theresa and Roger Michael, three foster children, Caroline, Keith and Corlis, 33 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours: Friday, Aug. 4, 9-10 a.m., Messiah Baptist Church, 210 Congress St., Bridgeport with a funeral service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery.

Smith Funeral Home, Milford.