Obituary: Albert P. Ross, 82

By Milford Mirror on August 1, 2017 in News, Obituaries · 0 Comments

Albert P. Ross, 82, owner of Ross Copy & Print, 50-year member of Milford Rotary, husband of Virginia “Lee” Ross, died on July 31.

Born Aug. 28, 1934, in Putnam, to the late Reverend Clifton and Marie Ross.

Besides his wife, survivors include three children, Bill, Lin (Greg Deemy), and Ray, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a brother, Don.

Also predeceased by sister, Eleanor.

Visiting hours: Thursday, Aug. 3, 9-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., at Smith Funeral Home, 135 North Broad Street, Milford. Burial will follow in King’s Highway Cemetery, Milford.

Memorial contributions: Alzheimer’s Association or Milford Rotary.

