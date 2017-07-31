The Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce debuted a new logo designed by Shift Design + Marketing, winner of a branding competition earlier this summer.

The logo competition ran from April 10 to May 26. The winning logo is creative, innovative and professional, and also reflects the Milford Chamber’s mission to advance the business and local communities, Chamber officials said.

Wendy Macomber, principal at Shift Design + Marketing, said, “A logo is the key to brand identity. It’s one of the first things people will think of when they envision a company or organization, and will make a powerful impression when people encounter it for the first time. Shift Design + Marketing is truly honored to have their logo chosen as the new look for The Chamber and it has been a lot of fun to work with the Chamber team to develop and bring this new logo to life.”

Lauren Gray, marketing director at the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce, said, “We are extremely happy with the new logo for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce and we were excited to debut it at the State of the City Address [last week]. The theme of the State of the City was Milford: Sailing Forward in the 21st Century and we at the Chamber are ready to sail forward with an updated look, vision and drive to continue to enhance our local business and community.”

The new logo will continue to roll out across the Chamber website, social media, print materials and marketing materials over the coming months.