Obituary: Jacqueline (Barletta) DeAngelis, 83, of Milford

By Milford Mirror on July 31, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Jacqueline (Barletta) DeAngelis, 83, of Milford, wife of the late Thomas J. DeAngelis, died July 18, in Connecticut Hospice, Branford.

Born Nov. 6, 1933, in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Charles and Julia D’Amato DeAngelis.

Survivors include three sons, Thomas of Florida, Charles (Chuck) of Branford, and Christopher of Milford, and four grandchildren, Monica, Joseph, Nicholas and Giovanni.

Graveside services took place Wednesday, July 26, in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Milford.

William R. McDonald Funeral Home, Stratford.

