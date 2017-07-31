Milford Mirror

Obituary: Kathryn Begley, 85, of Milford

By Milford Mirror on July 31, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Kathryn Begley, 85, of Milford, worked at Milford Hospital for 50 years, wife of the late Bernard L. Begley Sr., died July 29.

Born in Queens, N.Y. on Sept. 1, 1931, to the late Daniel and Elaine Cunningham Disimile.

Survived by children, Elaine (Sue) Begley, Daniel Begley, and Bernard L. Begley, Jr., three grandchildren, sisters, Danielle MacLeod, Donna Marie Disimile, and Maryellen (Carl) Hillard, sisters-in-law, Rita Disimile and Teresa Begley, extended family, Lee and Larry DeLuca, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Also predeceased by siblings, Frank Disimile, Marcella (Ray) Jackson, and Daniel Disimile, Jr., brother-in-law, Chester MacLeod and Peter Begley.

Services: Thursday, Aug. 3, noon, Saint Mary Church, 70 Gulf St., Milford. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Ave., Milford. Calling hours: Wednesday, Aug. 2, 4-7 p.m., Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org, The Make-A-Wish Foundation at wish.org, or a charity of one’s choice.

