Pasquale Samuel “Pat” Carra Jr., of Milford, son of Eleanor and the late Pasquale Carra, Sr., died July 27, at home.

Born on Aug. 3, 1945 in Bridgeport; U.S. Air Force, Vietnam War.

Besides his mother, survivors include a sister, Rose and her husband, Frank DiBlase, and a niece and Goddaughter, Janelle and her husband, Dana Murray Jr., all of Milford.

Also predeceased by his dog, Ginger.

Calling hours: Monday, July 31, 4-7 p.m., Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford.