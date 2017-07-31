Community workshop Wednesday focuses on downtown development

Last year, the city announced the acquisition of the property at River and High Street in Downtown Milford.

The Downtown River – High Street Development Committee along with consultants, BL Companies, will present highlights from the community workshop that took place on June 14 and solicit input on an initial conceptual development plan options for the area as well as placemaking opportunities. The workshop will take place at Milford City Hall, which is located at 110 River Street, on Wednesday, Aug. 2, beginning at 6 p.m.. and ending at approximately 8:30 p.m.

The agenda is as follows: At 6 p.m., there will be a meeting and agenda overview, at which time the audience will be welcomed and introduced. Following this, a presentation will take place at 6:15 P.M., with a workshop summary, placemaking principles and concepts, as well as TOD principles and development options. The first interactive exercise will begin at 7:00 P.M., regarding placemaking concepts, transit oriented development principles and development options. At 7:45 P.M., the audience and presenters will report back and there will be a wrap-up of discussion. At 8:20 P.M., there will be a brief closing, with the event concluding at 8:30 P.M.

The public is invited to attend, learn, and ask questions. For more information, visit http://www.ci.milford.ct.us/economic-and-community-development or call Julie Nash, Director of Community and Economic Development at 203-783-3230.