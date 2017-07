Woodmont is a borough within the City of Milford, and every year the residents get together for Woodmont Day.

The annual Woodmont Day took place Saturday, celebrating the borough’s people and history with food, games, a 5K, bands and of course, the annual Woodmont Day Parade. This year’s parade theme was Let’s Go to the Movies. Participants picked their favorite movie and dressed and decorated for that special show. There were floats and marchers depicting Alice in Wonderland, the Adams Family, ET and a lot more.