Spotted in the Sound: Humpback whale seen off Westport coast Friday

The Maritime Aquarium has advised a humpback whale was seen off the Westport coast Friday.

This is the third consecutive year that a humpback (or humpbacks) have been seen in the Sound, after not being here for a century.

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk wishes to stress this:

Whales fall under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. There are federal restrictions on how closely you are allowed to approach them.

The Maritime Aquarium said they do not want everyone in Fairfield and New Haven counties with a boat to go chasing after this animal. Humpback whales are very large animals — bigger than most people’s boats.

One of the three humpbacks that turned up in the Sound second years ago was killed “by blunt force trauma,” probably in a collision with a sailboat. Aquarium: [email protected] and If someone on the Sound sees a whale, they are strongly urged them to cut their engines or drop their sails, and just watch. And take pictures and video. And report the sighting to john Lenzycki and Dave Hudson here at the Maritimeand [email protected] org Photo or video of the underside of the whale ’ s tail would be especially helpful. The pattern on the underside of every humpback ’ s tail is unique, and seeing it may help to identify the whale.