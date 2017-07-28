Obituary: Brett J. Rebhun, 47, of West Haven

Brett J. Rebhun, 47, of West Haven, left this world on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at his home. He was the loving husband of Sarah Rebhun.

This chapter for Brett has ended, but his story continues on through his daughters Jasmine and Sydney, wife Sarah, and mother Roberta.

He was born on July 2, 1970 in Bridgeport, CT, grew up in Orange, CT, and graduated from Amity High School. After high school, he attended White Pines College and the University of New Haven.

Brett loved fishing, riding his motorcycle, family vacations, trips to the beach, and his dogs. He was a loving son, father, husband, and will be deeply missed by his many friends and family members.

To celebrate Brett’s life, a memorial gathering will be held at Silver Sands State Park in Milford, CT on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 6:00 PM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of his family.

