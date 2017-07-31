Milford Mirror

Classic car show for a cause to benefit Alzheimer’s Association

July 31, 2017

The 2017 car show for a cause will take place at St. Joseph’s Center, 6448 Main St., Trumbull, on Sunday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Free admission for spectators. Food, crafts, music and raffles, family fun for everyone.

Classic Show Car’s Info — Gates open at 9 a.m., $10 donation at the gate. Sponsored by St. Joseph’s Center in cooperation with the Monroe Street Rodders.

For more information, call Melissa Hripak at 203-220-2784.

