Obituary: Clifford Lyman Johnson, 68

Clifford Lyman Johnson, 68, assembler for Schick, died July 22, in the West Haven Veterans Hospital.

Born on Feb. 11, 1949, in Bridgeport to Helen Caplankas Johnson and the late Lyman P. Johnson Jr.; served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War as a pediatric nurse.

Besides his mother, he is survived by brother, Kenneth B Johnson (Kathleen) of New Haven, sister, Linda Helen Fike (John W III) of Westbrook, sister-in-law, Denise Johnson of Naugatuck and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brother, Richard F. Johnson.

Calling hours: Saturday, Aug. 5, 9-noon, Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A prayer service will be held during the visitation with funeral military honors.

Memorial contributions: The Wounded Warrior Project.