Florence “Flo” Perna, of Milford, worked in banking and insurance industry, wife of the late Anthony L. Perna, died July 25.

Born in Portchester, N.Y. on Nov. 5, 1938, to the late Antonio and Concettina DeMarco.

Survived by son, Rick Perna, daughter-in-law, Eulalia Perna, grandson, Anthony Perna, and granddaughters, Marianna and Sofia Orrico.

Memorial contributions: Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Dr., Milford, CT 06460.

