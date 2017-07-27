David Payne to play at Southern Vermont College

David Payne, a senior member of the 2017 Class L championship Foran High School baseball team, will be playing ball next spring at Southern Vermont College, an NCAA Division III program in the New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) and located in Bennington, VT.

Left-handed Payne was recruited as a pitcher, but said this past week that he will also have an opportunity to compete as a position player for the Mountaineers, which plays the bulk of its schedule against opponents from New England and New York.

For most of the past championship season, Payne was the Lions’ designated hitter.

He finished the season strong in state tourney play with seven hits and seven RBIs in Foran’s five-game run through the playoffs, which culminated in an 8-2 victory over North Haven on June 10.

Payne made the decision to attend SVC last fall, after visiting the campus and meeting with Mountaineer head coach Dave Gage.

“Coach Gage told me I was welcome to come and help him build a contending program, and I was sold after visiting the campus,” Payne said.

After that visit in October, Gage wrote, “I believe this is a great opportunity for both you and us.” Payne added that a friend from Connecticut, who will also play baseball at SVC will be his college roommate.

Payne had also considered Springfield College, Westfield State, Worcester State, Southern New Hampshire and Marist College before settling on Southern Vermont.

He is the son of Jerry and Kerrie Payne of Brewster Road.