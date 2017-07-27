Milford Mirror

Obituary: Janet Thelma Hurley Roller, 63, of Meriden

By Milford Mirror on July 27, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Janet Thelma Hurley Roller, 63, of Meriden, police and fire dispatcher for the city of Meriden, wife of Louis Roller for 45 years, died July 24.

Born on Nov. 2, 1953, in Milford, daughter of Irvin Hurley and the late Roberta Hurley.

Besides her husband and father, she is survived by son, Brian Roller and wife, Amanda, daughter, Megan Sparks and fiancé, Peter Lenz, and her son, Douglas Roller and wife, Stacey Watson, six grandchildren, sister, Susan Tummins, and husband Tim, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

A funeral talk will be held on Saturday, July 29, at 11 a.m. at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford. Calling hours: Friday, July 28, 4-8 p.m., funeral home.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Couple led police on car and foot chase Next Post Junior Legion: Post 196 17U falls in state tourney
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress