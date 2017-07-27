Obituary: Janet Thelma Hurley Roller, 63, of Meriden

Janet Thelma Hurley Roller, 63, of Meriden, police and fire dispatcher for the city of Meriden, wife of Louis Roller for 45 years, died July 24.

Born on Nov. 2, 1953, in Milford, daughter of Irvin Hurley and the late Roberta Hurley.

Besides her husband and father, she is survived by son, Brian Roller and wife, Amanda, daughter, Megan Sparks and fiancé, Peter Lenz, and her son, Douglas Roller and wife, Stacey Watson, six grandchildren, sister, Susan Tummins, and husband Tim, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

A funeral talk will be held on Saturday, July 29, at 11 a.m. at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford. Calling hours: Friday, July 28, 4-8 p.m., funeral home.