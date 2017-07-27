Couple led police on car and foot chase

Milford police arrested a local couple July 26 after a car chase and then a foot chase that ended when the couple was found hiding in a garage in Bridgeport.

According to a police report, on July 26 at about 2:45 p.m., the Milford Police Tactical Narcotics Unit spotted a 2002 Honda Accord, later learned to be stolen, being driven erratically south on North Street and onto the Boston Post Road.

Patrol units tried to stop the car on the Boston Post Road near Plains Road, but the driver failed to stop the vehicle for the officers and sped onto I-95 South. With the help of the Stratford Police Department, the vehicle was located in Bridgeport.

The occupants tried to flee on foot and were apprehended hiding in a nearby garage, Milford police said. The operator was identified as John Budnovitch, 21, of Milford, and the passenger was identified as Jacquelyn Novak, 20, of Milford. Heroin and related paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle, police said.

Budnovitch was charged with larceny, reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, interfering/ resisting arrest, driving without a license, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $20,000 and he was given a court date of Aug. 22.

Novak was charged with larceny, interfering/resisting arrest, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000 and she was also scheduled for court Aug. 22.