Local band DizzyFish will open Oyster Fest main stage

Eric Herbst and his band DizzyFish will be opening the main stage at the Milford Oyster Festival on Aug. 19 at 11:30 a.m.

DizzyFish, a Milford-based band, will open for the two headline bands, Black Cherry Smoke and the Artimus Pyle Band at the Fowler Field Main Stage. Artimus Pyle is best known as the original drummer from Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Herbst, who recently had open heart surgery, said he is ready to make his return to the Oyster Fest Main Stage after just a six-month recovery.

“This time last year I couldn’t walk 20 feet without, of all things, getting dizzy,” Herbst said.

After a year of doctors’ appointments and trying different treatments, Herbst was diagnosed with idiopathic hypertrophic subaortic stenosis (IHSS), which, according to an online medical journal, is characterized by a small left ventricle and obstruction of blood flow from that area of the heart.

Once his Milford doctors found the problem, they scheduled Herbst for surgery in January at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Herbst had to put his music career on hold for a few months, including the release of his new record “DizzyFish – Swimming Up Stream.” But thanks to modern medicine, Herbst is now walking three miles a day and playing more music than ever. “I feel like a new man,” Herbst said. “DizzyFish and I are back at work and can’t wait to hit the Oyster Festival stage. The roar of the crowd will be my best medicine.”

Other members of DizzyFish include Mike Nunno and Ken Trapp of Milford, Greg Marshall of Harwinton, Peter Blossom of Guilford and Nick Longo of Waterbury.

DizzyFish combines the energy of classic rock and the passion of the blues, according to a band review. The DizzyFish performance at the Oyster Festival will include songs by Neil Young, Crosby Stills and Nash, James Taylor, The Beatles, Marshall Tucker, Eric Clapton, The Allman Brothers, The Rolling Stones and a couple of originals.

The 43rd Annual Milford Oyster Festival is one of the largest oyster festivals in the country and offers free admission and free shuttle buses.

Herbst with Acoustic DizzyFish will also be opening the Lisman Landing Harbor Stage in the Craft Beer Garden Friday Night, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m., for Oyster Eve. There is a $5 cover charge for Oyster Eve: under age 14 is free.

The Oyster Eve stage will be headlined by Classic Stones, a nationally recognized Rolling Stones tribute band. The Beer Garden will be serving nine types of craft beer from Two Roads, Black Hog Brewing Company and Harpoon. The Craft Beer Garden will be pouring the craft beer as well as premium wine on Oyster Eve and the day of the festival.