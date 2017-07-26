Obituary: Winifred East, of Milford

Winifred East, of Milford, wife of the late Ellsworth “Ellie” East, died July 24.

Born in Bradford, Yorkshire, England, daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Balmforth.

Survived by daughter, Karen Corsano and her husband, John, two grandchildren, sister, Rose Wilby of England, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brothers, James Balmforth and George Balmforth.

Services: Friday, July 28, 11 a.m., Saint Mary Church, 70 Gulf Street, Milford. Burial will follow in Saint Mary Cemetery, Buckingham Avenue, Milford. Calling hours: Thursday, July 27, 6-8 p.m., Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford.

Memorial contributions: Catholic Family Charities.