Man punches police for telling him not to smoke pot

Police arrested a Milford man whom they say became irate after being told he couldn’t smoke marijuana until they had left the premises.

The incident occurred July 24 at 1:15 p.m.

Milford police responded to a Bertrose Avenue residence on the complaint of a possible domestic violence incident. During the investigation, John Michaud, 30, allegedly told officers that since it was his home he was going to smoke marijuana because he has a medical marijuana card. After being told he needed to wait until the investigation was over he became irate and began fighting with officers on-scene, police said.

Michaud is accused of punching and kicking multiple officers and also grabbing the genitals of a male officer. Both officers suffered minor injuries and damage to personal property.

Michaud was charged with assault on a police officer, interfering with arrest, breach of peace and criminal mischief.

Bond was set at $10,000, and Michaud is scheduled to go to court Aug. 22.

