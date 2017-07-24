Milford Mirror

Rose applauds override of housing bill veto

By Milford Mirror on July 24, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Representative Kim Rose (D-Milford) issued a statement Monday applauding the legislature’s override of the Governor’s veto of a bi-partisan bill, House Bill #6880, she championed in the House of Representatives which revises language in the affordable housing statute to protect towns and cities from predatory development while encouraging the development of affordable housing throughout the state.

“I thank my colleagues for recognizing the merits of this bill and acknowledging that we have problems with this law, especially in Milford,” Rep. Rose said. “The law is over 30 years old and not practical in today’s market and construction business. The governor was clearly out of touch with my constituents in Milford with his veto – he had not taken the time to understand how this law has negatively affected Milford.”

The bill now goes to the Senate.

 

