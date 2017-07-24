Milford Mirror

Obituary: Patricia N. Scopp, 82, of West Haven, formerly of Milford

By Milford Mirror on July 24, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Patricia N. Scopp, 82, of West Haven, formerly of Milford, bookkeeper for Colonial Wood Products, wife of Henry F. Scopp Sr., died July 22.

Born on June 16, 1935, in Milford, daughter of the late Russell and Pansy Nugent.

Besides her husband, survivors include four children, Henry F. Scopp Jr. (Erica) of Milford, Geralyn Thayer of West Haven, Lisa Scopp (Sean Powers) of Bethany and Rebecca Williamson (Richard) of Derby, 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two brothers, Daniel Nugent (Lucy) and Lawrence Nugent, Sr. (Lynn).

Services: Friday, July 28, 10 a.m., St. Ann Church, 501 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford. Burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Calling hours: Thursday, 3-7 p.m., Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford.

Memorial contributions: The Devon Rotary Foundation.

