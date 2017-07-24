Legislators speak out about Milford DMV office closure

Local legislators are speaking out about the closing of the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office in Milford, saying they will work to see the office reopened.

“I find the decision to close this branch simply unacceptable as many Milford residents rely on this local DMV to take care of their automotive documentation and license needs,” State Rep. Kim Rose said in a press release. “I had been working and in negotiations with the governor, the mayor of Milford and the DMV Commissioner about the issue of long lines at this branch and to keep this DMV open.”

Starting this week customers are being asked to use other nearby full-service offices in Hamden, Bridgeport and Waterbury.

“I will continue to work to find a resolution and will keep residents posted on future developments related to this issue,” Rep. Rose added.

The Department of Motor Vehicles announced last week their decision to temporarily close both the Derby and Milford DMV service centers due to long wait times. State Rep. Charles Ferraro also weighed in on the announcement.

“DMV has been unable to provide adequate services to Connecticut residents for years,” said Rep. Ferraro. “Their decision to abruptly stop services at the Milford DMV branch will cause greater problems, and the quality of service will continue to decrease. I have been vocal about the substandard service at the DMV and the need to look at privatizing the department. We should start moving in that direction as soon as possible.”