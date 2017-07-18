Milford Mirror

Obituary: Evelyn Charlotte (Valentine) Widinghoff, 95, of Bridgeport

Evelyn Charlotte (Valentine) Widinghoff, 95, of Bridgeport, salesperson and typist at the former D.M. Read’s Department Store of Bridgeport, wife of the late Richard Widinghoff, died July 16, in Bridgeport Manor.

Born in Portchester, N.Y., April 4, 1922, daughter of the late Octave LeClair Valentine and Etta (Kerwin) Valentine.

Survived by daughters, Lynne Nastasia and her husband, Michael of Milford, and Leigh Erlacher and her husband, Reed of Florida, a granddaughter, sister, Gail Crowell and her husband, Floyd of California, three nieces and a nephew.

Also predeceased by sisters-in-law, Barbara Lou House, and Marge Raper, and two nephews.

Graveside service: Monday, July 24, 11 a.m., Kings Highway Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd St. NW Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.

Smith Funeral Home, Milford.

    Evelyn’s granddaughter’s name is Dr. Claire Erlacher Reid (DVM) She is her only Granddaughter. Please correct the obituary.

