Founders Walk shaping up in downtown Milford

People out strolling in downtown Milford this past weekend had a chance to walk along the new Founder’s Walk, a gift from the Milford 375th Anniversary Committee.

The graduated walkway replaced an abandoned road next to the Fowler Memorial building, alongside Milford Harbor.

Eventually the area may have more veteran tributes and benches. A Blue Star Memorial was built at the site, in front of the Fowler building, and dedicated on Memorial Day.

According to former State Rep. James Maroney, who came up with the idea for the project, the spot is where the founders of Milford landed. So he thought it was a great idea to make the area a bit more attractive.

The city received donations, plus $300,000 in state funds toward the project, and another $250,000 in city sidewalk funds was earmarked for the walkway.

The project is nearly done. Maroney said three light poles, a handicap railing and a fence still have to be installed.

The work may be done by Aug. 1.

“I am trying to raise money for the benches, as we didn’t have the budget,” Maroney said. “So, they will probably get installed in the fall. For now the Blue Star Memorial will serve as the tribute to veterans, but once this phase is complete, we do have plans to try and raise money for an additional tribute.”