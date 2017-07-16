Milford Mirror

Founders Walk shaping up in downtown Milford

By Jill Dion on July 16, 2017 in News · 1 Comments

People out strolling in downtown Milford this past weekend had a chance to walk along the new Founder’s Walk, a gift from the Milford 375th Anniversary Committee.

The graduated walkway replaced an abandoned road next to the Fowler Memorial building, alongside Milford Harbor.

Eventually the area may have more veteran tributes and benches. A Blue Star Memorial was built at the site, in front of the Fowler building, and dedicated on Memorial Day.

According to former State Rep. James Maroney, who came up with the idea for the project, the spot is where the founders of Milford landed. So he thought it was a great idea to make the area a bit more attractive.

The city received donations, plus $300,000 in state funds toward the project, and another $250,000 in city sidewalk funds was earmarked for the walkway.

The project is nearly done. Maroney said three light poles, a handicap railing and a fence still have to be installed.

The work may be done by Aug. 1.

“I am trying to raise money for the benches, as we didn’t have the budget,” Maroney said. “So, they will probably get installed in the fall. For now the Blue Star Memorial will serve as the tribute to veterans, but once this phase is complete, we do have plans to try and raise money for an additional tribute.”

File Photo: This is what the area used to look like, before being set with brickwork.

Local girls walk along the Founders Walk Sunday.

 

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Founder’s Walk takes shape: Plans not yet finalized
  2. Founder’s Walk may be built by spring
  3. Local history: Milford’s ‘Bagel Beach’ was a summer haven for Jewish families
  4. Retaining wall will pave way for Founder’s Walk

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Senior Center calendar: July 17 to 23 Next Post Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus, precautions urged
About author
Jill Dion

Jill Dion


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • tmc

    Certainly LOOKS better. Not sure if 350k could have been better spent elsewhere tho…

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress