Police nab suspect in Laurel Beach donut driving incident

Milford police arrested a local man for allegedly doing donuts on Laurel Beach property in May, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

William Varnum, 23, of 92 Maple Street was arrested on a warrant July 12 and charged with the crime. He is accused of doing donuts with his Nissan pickup truck on the Laurel Beach Association property on Court Street, and of steering his pickup truck at a bicyclist who tried to stop him from creating further damage. Police said Varnum ran over the bicycle after the cyclist had fallen off.

Varnum is charged with reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and evading responsibility.

He was released from police custody on his promise to appear in Milford Court on Aug. 8.