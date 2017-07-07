Milford Restaurant Week is July 17 to 23

(2017) Dine Out Milford, the Annual Milford Restaurant Week, will take place the week of July 17-23.

More than 10 restaurants will offer dining choices via a special prix fixe fare.

Participating restaurants include: Bin 100 Restaurant, Bridge House Restaurant, Eli’s Tavern, Gusto Trattoria/Italian Restaurant, Mexico Tipico, Monty’s River Grille at Great River Golf Club, Reggiano’s Pizza & Pasta Restaurant, Scribner’s Restaurant, Seasons by Jeffrey’s….and more to come.

Prix Fixe dinner prices will be $20.95 or $27.95. Where available – a prix fixe lunch menu will be offered at $17.95. Reservations are suggested.

The Chamber of Commerce will have a table at the Downtown Milford Farmers Market on Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. to promote Dine Out Milford.

For more information on participating restaurants and menus, visit www.dineoutmilford.com or call 203-878-0681.